'Mostly Monsterly' shows kids how to be themselves

RACINE — “Mostly Monsterly” shares the importance of being yourself in the next Racine Children’s Theatre production Friday through Sunday, Feb. 3-5, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Bernadette looks like a regular monster: fur, fangs, pointed ears. But take a closer look and you will discover that she likes to do some very unmonsterly things like bake, make cards, pet kittens and pick flowers. When her friends at the Monster Academy aren’t sure how to handle her, Bernadette finds a way to bring them all together. A fun-filled tale about staying true to oneself, from fangs to flowers, Tammi Sauer’s children’s book is brought to life in this original musical.
The hour-long “Mostly Monsterly” is performed by Bug in a Rug Productions. Packy, the RCT friendly elephant mascot, will greet the audience at the performance.
Performances take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5. Tickets cost $7 Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.