'Mostly Monsterly' shows kids how to be themselves

Bernadette looks like a regular monster: fur, fangs, pointed ears. But take a closer look and you will discover that she likes to do some very unmonsterly things like bake, make cards, pet kittens and pick flowers. When her friends at the Monster Academy aren’t sure how to handle her, Bernadette finds a way to bring them all together. A fun-filled tale about staying true to oneself, from fangs to flowers, Tammi Sauer’s children’s book is brought to life in this original musical.