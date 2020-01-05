Most anal cancer linked to human papilloma virus

Dear Doctor: I'm old enough to remember the shock over actress Farrah Fawcett's anal cancer diagnosis, which was not a disease you heard much about. Now I'm reading that this type of cancer is relatively common. Isn't there some kind of screening test?

Dear Reader: It's true that Farrah Fawcett made international news when she went public with her diagnosis of anal cancer in 2006. Due to taboos associated with its location in the body, anal cancer was seldom discussed. The actress made a point of publicly sharing her medical journey until her death three years later, and she was applauded for helping to ease the stigma associated with the disease.

Now, with the release of findings from a new study, anal cancer is in the spotlight once again. According to the study, which looked at data collected by U.S. cancer registries between 2001 and 2015, the incidence of the most common type of anal cancer rose 2.7% each year for the last 15 years. The researchers said this annual increase makes anal cancer one of the fastest-growing cancer diagnoses in the U.S., particularly among young black men and older women. The reason for this increase is not yet clear.