Mose C Cox

Mose (aka Cordell) C Cox, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (with a previous conviction), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.

