Morikawa takes 3-shot lead into weekend at Muirfield Village

DUBLIN, Ohio — Muirfield Village was supposed to be set up easier for the first of two straight PGA Tour events.

It sure didn't feel that way to Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and others who missed the cut at the Workday Charity Open.

The second round was completed Saturday because of two storm delays. With gentle morning conditions, Koepka had little chance of having enough players fall back to let him get within the top 65 to make the cut. Koepka closed with five birdies in seven holes Friday evening, but his 74-69 was one shot short.

Collin Morikawa takes a three-shot lead into the weekend at 13-under 131, one shot away from the 36-hole record at Muirfield Village that Jason Dufner set three years ago at the Memorial. So the course must have felt easy to him.

But the cut came at 2-under 142. That's the highest score to make the cut since the PGA Tour restarted its season after a three-month shutdown from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muirfield Village will be set up harder for the Memorial next week. The Workday Open is a one-time event that replaces the canceled John Deere Classic. It's the first time in 63 years the PGA Tour has had consecutive events on the same course.