Loretta “Gail” Moretz got into nursing 24 years ago by answering a newspaper ad for a position at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove. Almost a quarter of a century later, she is looked to as one of the leaders of the very same nursing home she got her start at.
“She runs circles around a lot of the staff,” said Lori Post, Oak Ridge’s administrator. “She’s fast; she’s smart.”
Moretz, of the Silver Lake area of the Village of Salem Lakes in Kenosha County, makes the trip to Union Grove every day. She enjoys her senior licensed practical nurse role and teaching younger nurses the ins and outs of the profession.
Post is 24 and has been working at Oak Ridge for two years. “Just to imagine (Moretz) being here as long as I’ve been alive, it’s amazing,” Post said.
Moretz worked as a certified nursing assistant in high school after taking a class on the subject. All these years later, she is a vital member of the Oak Ridge staff who is looked up to by younger staffers.
“She’s always positive,” Post said. “I’ve never really seen her upset. Even when she makes mistakes, she acts on them right away. … She’s kind of the go-to for a lot of people, I think.”
