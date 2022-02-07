"More Than a Thousand Words: The Photography of Al Fredrickson" exhibit

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A special exhibit opening for “More Than a Thousand Words: The Photography of Al Fredrickson" will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Pleasant Prairie History Museum, 3875 116th St. Doors open at 5:30 pm with an exhibit introduction by Don Fredrickson and Walt Ulbricht at 5:45 p.m. There is no admission fee.

The exhibit, which will be up for six months, showcases Al Fredrickson’s unique 45-year photojournalism career and own life, beginning with his boyhood home in Pleasant Prairie. Most of the photos have not been displayed publicly before.

Fredrickson covered national news events like the first launches of NASA’s six Space Shuttles between 1977-1986 and the destructive aftermath of Hurricane Katrina crippling New Orleans in 2005. His mastery of sports photography includes action photos of some of the greatest players of the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Fredrickson's early black and white photos include notable persons like 15-year-old superstar Michael Jackson in 1974 and TV’s “Twilight Zone” creator Rod Serling. He presented close-up views of Presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan and civil rights leader Julian Bond. The exhibit also includes Fredrickson’s signature black and white photos taken in Kenosha County during the 1970s and 1980s, capturing the lives of local residents.

Fredrickson worked for the Kenosha News, The Journal Times, Waukegan News-Sun, Waukesha Freeman newspaper and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He served for a decade as a special photo correspondent for the British-based Reuters international news agency. The exhibit distinctly focuses on 15 rediscovered photos submitted by Fredrickson with his own original captions to Reuters, many of which were circulated across the U.S. and worldwide.

Fredrickson attended Kenosha public schools and functioned as the primary photographer of the Tremper High School Tempest student newspaper and Classic student yearbook. He died April 9, 2021.

