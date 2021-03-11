More records for stock indexes as stimulus bill becomes law

The S&P 500 rose 40.53 points to 3,939.34. The benchmark index is on track for its second straight weekly gain. The Dow added 188.57 points, or 0.6%, to 32,485.59, its second all-time high in a row.

The Nasdaq composite gained 329.84 points, or 2.5%, to 13,398.67. The tech-heavy index, which earlier in the week skidded more than 10% below its February peak, has regained some ground, but remains 4.9% below that all-time high.

Traders also bid up shares in smaller stocks. That pushed the Russell 2000 index up 52.86 points, or 2.3%, to 2,338.54.

Up until this week, bond yields have been steadily climbing higher as investors made big bets that trillions of dollars of coming government stimulus will result in strong economic growth later this year and potentially some amount of inflation.

Much of the uncertainty facing the market at the beginning of the year has faded, he said, as vaccine distribution ramped up and businesses reopened. The latest round of stimulus from Washington is also helping to lift uncertainty about the recovery.