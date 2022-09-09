More pain for Peralta

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta left the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants due to fatigue in his throwing shoulder after walking the first batter he faced in the third inning.

After issuing the walk to Tommy La Stella, Peralta was visited on the mound by manager Craig Counsell, pitching coach Chris Hook and medical staff. Counsell then removed Peralta from the game and brought Peter Strzelecki in from the bullpen.

Counsell said Peralta likely will go on the injured list for a second time this season.

Football

For one night — and a big one, no less — the Buffalo Bills played up to the weighty expectations many had hung on them this offseason.

Josh Allen was in command of an offense, which scored on three straight second-half possessions. Von Miller’s offseason addition invigorated a pass rush, which registered seven sacks. And the Bills shook off some early rust before thoroughly routing the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10, in front of a national prime-time TV audience on Thursday.

And yet, let’s remember, it was one game, or as coach Sean McDermott put it when asked about the Bills converting nine of 10 third-down opportunities: “Let’s not jump ahead of ourselves here.”

The two-time defending AFC East champion Bills were the better team in kicking off the NFL season by taking advantage of an opponent missing several key play-makers — including Miller — from the group that defeated Cincinnati in February.

What matters more is how the Bills will look come January, when the stakes get higher and opposing teams have had a chance to gel over the course of a season.

On the bright side, Buffalo players followed their coach’s lead in staying grounded.

“I wouldn’t say it was a signature win, I would say it’s the first game,” receiver Stefon Diggs said. “Because people win their first game, they could damn near lose every last one after that. So try not to ride that wave.”

Get ready for at least a few more months of uncertainty about Lamar Jackson and his contract.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement Friday that the Ravens and Jackson still haven’t agreed on an extension for the star quarterback and will keep working on it after the season. Jackson had said Friday was his deadline for a new deal, and he’d be pausing talks after that with the season about to start.

“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” DeCosta said. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season. The Ravens open Sunday on the road against the New York Jets.

Basketball

George Karl lost 19 of his first 21 games as an NBA coach. Tim Hardaway spent hours dribbling alone in an unfinished basement when it was too cold to go outside in his native Chicago. Theresa Grentz’s family lost all its belongings in a 1970 house fire, leaving her with only the yellow pajamas she was wearing at the time.

There were no signs that basketball immortality awaited any of them.

Now, they’re members of the most sought-after club in the game. Karl, Hardaway and Grentz are among 13 people who will be officially enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday night — a group that largely was tied together by what they overcame on their way to a long list of accomplishments that include NCAA titles, NBA titles and Olympic gold medals.

“You learn from the adversity,” Grentz said Friday. “You don’t have to have everything perfect. You take what you have, make that work, make the most of what you have, not what you think you need. There we were, I had absolutely nothing, but yet tomorrow night — and I’m a nervous wreck about this — I’m going in the Hall of Fame.”

Karl, who was the Milwaukee Bucks’ head coach from 1998-2003, was one of five people selected by the North American Committee, alongside West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, the late referee Hugh Evans and longtime NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway.

Swin Cash, Marianne Stanley and Lindsay Whalen were selected by the women’s committee. Longtime coaches Del Harris and Larry Costello were picked by the contributor committee, while six-time All-Star Lou Hudson was chosen by the veterans committee. Grentz — who played for the legendary Immaculata program and guided Rutgers to the final AIAW title in 1982 — was chosen by the women’s veteran committee and FIBA Hall of Famer Radivoj Korac by the international committee.