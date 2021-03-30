More briefs

Washington Park Retired Men's Golf League

The Washington Park Retired Men's Golf League is accepting new members for its Monday morning play, which will begin May 3 and continue for 20 weeks.

An organizational meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on April 19 at the Johnson Park clubhouse. All current and new members are encouraged to attend.

For more information, please call Lynn Doe at (262) 886-6703.

Washington Park Tuesday morning women’s golf

The Washington Park Tuesday morning women’s golf league is accepting new members for the 2021 season.

The league will play from May 4 through Sept. 21. Beginners and skilled players are welcome.

To sign up, or for more information, call Mandy Schnack (262) 633-9922.

