More agendas

The season will run on Sundays for four weeks (April 11 to May 9) and games will be played at Sealed Air.

The age divisions are Mites (PreK-K), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The fee is $45 for members and $60 for the general public, and includes a T-shirt.

Participants must register in person at Sealed Air.

The YMCA will also hold an Adult flag football league that will run from May 16 to June 13. Co-ed age divisions are 18 to 30 and 31 and older.

For more information, please contact Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

Washington Park Retired Men’s Golf League

The Washington Park Retired Men’s Golf League is accepting new members for its Monday morning play, which will begin May 3 and continue for 20 weeks.

An organizational meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on April 19 at the Johnson Park clubhouse. All current and new members are encouraged to attend.

For more information, please call Lynn Doe at (262) 886-6703.

