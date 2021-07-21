More agendas

Union Grove softball camp

Union Grove High School will host a free softball camp July 26 and 27.

Any potential Union Grove students for the 2021-22 school, including incoming freshmen, can participate.

Sessions will run from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 26 and from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 27. The first day will be about the defense, the second day offense and base running.

Participants should wear softball attire: t-shirts, softball pants, and cleats. Also bring bats, gloves, helmets and plenty of water.

Please arrive 30 minutes before the start of the camp and check in.

The camp will be run by the Union Grove High School coaching staff and volunteer varsity softball players.

For more information, contact head coach Don Desotell by email at ddeso13@yahoo.com or by phone at (414) 651-7008.

