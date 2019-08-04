 

Coach Koch Memorial Golf Outing

The UW-Parkside wrestling program is holding the 14th annual Coach Koch Memorial Golf Outing on Aug. 3 at Maplecrest Country Club in Somers. The outing is named in honor of Koch, who was the head coach of the Rangers’ wrestling program for 41 years. He died in 2017.

Check-in begins at 12:30 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. and dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $100 per golfer, which includes a gift, golf with a motorized cart, and dinner. The cost for dinner only is $30.

Register online at https://donate.uwp.edu/2019WrestlingCoachKochMemorialGolfOuting

Please make checks payable to UW-Parkside Wrestling and mail to Parkside head coach Corey VanGroll, Sports & Activity Center, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, WI, 53144.

For more information, contact VanGroll at vangroll@uwp.edu

