Prairie boys basketball camp

The Prairie School will host a basketball camp for boys entering grades four through nine Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14. Sessions will be from noon to 2 p.m. each day. Tuition is $90.

Daily instruction will be given to campers focusing on fumndamentals and skill development. Head coach Jason Atanasoff and the Prairie coaching staff, current and former players and several special guests will conduct the camp.

Online registration is required at www.prairieschool.com/summer

For more information, please contact Atanasoff at jatanasoff@prairieschool.com

Prairie girls basketball camp

The Prairie School will host a basketball camp for girls entering grades 4 through 9 Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14. Sessions will be from 9-11 a.m. each day. Tuition is $112.50.

Daily instruction will be given to campers focusing on fundamentals and skill development. Melody Owsley, who coached at Prairie from 1990-2016, will oversee the camp along with the Prairie coaching staff.

Online registration is required at www.prairieschool.com/summer

For more information, please contact Owsley at mowsley@prairieschool.com

