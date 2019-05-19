Prairie boys basketball camp
The Prairie School will host a basketball camp for boys entering grades four through nine Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14. Sessions will be from noon to 2 p.m. each day. Tuition is $90.
Daily instruction will be given to campers focusing on fumndamentals and skill development. Head coach Jason Atanasoff and the Prairie coaching staff, current and former players and several special guests will conduct the camp.
Online registration is required at www.prairieschool.com/summer
For more information, please contact Atanasoff at jatanasoff@prairieschool.com
Prairie girls basketball camp
The Prairie School will host a basketball camp for girls entering grades 4 through 9 Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14. Sessions will be from 9-11 a.m. each day. Tuition is $112.50.
Daily instruction will be given to campers focusing on fundamentals and skill development. Melody Owsley, who coached at Prairie from 1990-2016, will oversee the camp along with the Prairie coaching staff.
Online registration is required at www.prairieschool.com/summer
For more information, please contact Owsley at mowsley@prairieschool.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.