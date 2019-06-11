YMCA Summer Basketball Camp registration now available
Join Ryan Thompson at one or both of the camps, which will be held June 17-June 20 and Aug. 19-23 this summer.
Thompson has expertise as a high school basketball coach (25 years) and an AAU coach (10 years) with multiple national qualifying teams, which provides the athlete with educated expertise.
Registration is from June 3 through June 15 and camps are open to the first 30 participants (kids age 4-12). The fee per camp is $30 for YMCA members and $45 for the general public. Any questions can be directed to Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
YMCA Summer Youth Running Club
The club will meet three nights a week, from June 24-July 26 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The focus is on strength and conditioning. Running requires patience, persistence, and perseverance.
Your child will utilize physical and mental skills as they run through different local parks throughout Racine. Club meets at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA to stretch.
Registration is from June 3 through June 15 and camps are open to the first 30 participants (children entering grades 6-12). The fee per camp is $25 for YMCA members and $45 for the general public. Any questions can be directed to Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751. You can register online at: https://apm.activecommunities.com/racinefamilyymca/Activity_Search/summer-youth-running-club-br/5532
Racine Lutheran girls basketball camp
Racine Lutheran High School is offering a basketball camp for girls entering grades 4 through 9 from Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20.
Camp times are from 10 a.m. to noon each day and the camp fee is $60. Registration forms can be filled out at the high school, 251 Luedtke Ave.
Instruction will focus on skill development and fundamentals. Instruction will be given by Lutheran girls basketball coach Steve Shaffer and current Crusaders players will serve as camp counselors.
For more information, please contact Shaffer at coachshaf@yahoo.com
