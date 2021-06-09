More agendas for June 10

Beginners (ages 6-8) will meet from noon to 12:45 p.m. The program is for kids who are new or newer to soccer and want to increase their skills and development. Participants will spend 45 minutes on skill development and finish with a 15-minute scrimmage.

Intermediate/advanced (ages 9-11) will meet from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The program is for kids already playing the sport who want to develop more specific skills. Participants will spend 45 minutes on skill development and finish with a 15-minute scrimmage.

All sessions will be held at the Sealed Air YMCA in Mount Pleasant.

Registration is underway and will be held through June 5. The cost is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members; register before May 26 and save $5.

For more information, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

