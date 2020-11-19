 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More agenda for NOV 20
0 comments

More agenda for NOV 20

  • 0

Distance during deer season

With deer hunting season starting Saturday, Nov. 21, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging hunters to keep COVID-19 safety measures in mind and use the online reporting system to report their deer.

Gov. Tony Evers has issued Executive Order #94 outlining new measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This order advises Wisconsinites to stay home, use extra precautions if they must leave their home and adopt good public health practices. Businesses are also encouraged to take further steps to protect workers, customers and the surrounding community.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) discourages social gatherings of any size, including getting together with friends or extended family during hunting season at deer camp. The less time spent with people from other households, the less likely you are to get sick or spread COVID-19 to others. Try to lodge in your own room, tent or trailer and limit the number of households using shared spaces.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun
Crime and Courts

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun

A Chicago man has been accused of a Friday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Pantry convenience store/gas station. The shooting, according to law enforcement, occurred after the man who was shot admonished the suspect for flashing his firearm, after which the suspect retaliated by shooting the other man in broad daylight with multiple witnesses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News