More agenda for NOV 20

Distance during deer season
With deer hunting season starting Saturday, Nov. 21, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging hunters to keep COVID-19 safety measures in mind and use the online reporting system to report their deer.
Gov. Tony Evers has issued Executive Order #94 outlining new measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This order advises Wisconsinites to stay home, use extra precautions if they must leave their home and adopt good public health practices. Businesses are also encouraged to take further steps to protect workers, customers and the surrounding community.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) discourages social gatherings of any size, including getting together with friends or extended family during hunting season at deer camp. The less time spent with people from other households, the less likely you are to get sick or spread COVID-19 to others. Try to lodge in your own room, tent or trailer and limit the number of households using shared spaces.
