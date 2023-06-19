CALEDONIA — A moonrise drum circle will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

People of all ages should meet at the pavilion where they “will welcome the full moon with music and intention” around a warming fire.

Participants should bring a chair or blanket and their own instrument for the non-alcohol event. There are some extra drums on hand for people to use. Participants do not need previous musical experience