CALEDONIA — A moonrise drum circle is set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

People should meet at the pavilion where they “will welcome the full moon with music and intention” around a warming fire.

Participants should bring a chair or blanket and their own instrument for the non-alcohol event. There are some extra drums on hand for people to use.