CALEDONIA — The first moonlight paddle of the year will be held from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

Attendees will experience nature as it emerges at sunset on the evening river in early summer. It's intended to be a peaceful, no destination paddle while the night birds, wildlife on the dark riverbank and the songs of summer insects surround you. After the paddle people can enjoy acoustic music from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., a campfire and s’mores. Paddlers are welcome to bring beverage of their choice to enjoy by the fire.

The $40 fee ($35 for members) includes canoe or kayak rental. Guests who don’t want to paddle are welcome to join the campfire, sweet and savory buffet and live music for $15. Reservations are required; call 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendRacine.org.

Can’t make the paddle? Canoes and kayaks are also available for rent from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.