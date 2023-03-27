CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, invites people of all ages to join a drum circle as the sun sets and the moon rises. The free event will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 7.

People should meet at the pavilion, where they “will build community and common ground with music and intention around a warming fire," organizers said. Participants should bring a chair or blanket and their own instrument for the non-alcohol event. There are some extra drums on hand for people to use.