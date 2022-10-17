 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monument Mash Oct. 22 at Monument Square

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will present the 10th annual Monument Mash family Halloween event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Downtown businesses will host trick-or-treating from noon to 2 p.m.

The event includes face painting, ghoulish games, bouncy houses, a DJ playing haunting hits, prizes, food trucks and costume contests.

Prizes will be awarded for the top entries of the costume judging contest. The prizes include gift certificates from the Downtown Racine Corp., which are redeemable at a wide variety of downtown shops and restaurants.

