Montreal D Greer

Montreal Greer

Montreal (aka Lil Pimp) D Greer, 1100 block of Yout Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.

