Montana café encourages mortality discussion

The research she had done on death in the months prior had prepared her for that moment, but she was soon confronted with the reality that death is a taboo that not many people want to — or know how to — talk about.

“When my dad died, it was really isolating,” Olsen told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. “I didn’t really have anyone to talk to, I didn’t know what to say, nobody really knew what to say to me. And I just realized there’s kind of just this really awkward space when it comes to talking about death.”

Bernard Crettaz, a Swiss sociologist, created the first version of the Death Café in 2004, naming it Cafe Mortels. The model for that first meeting was used by an English duo in 2011 to influence what Death Cafés are today: a meeting meant to allow for free-flowing, confidential and judgment-free dialogue about death.

Though Olsen and Bernard’s café was the first of its kind in Livingston, there have been in the past decade more than 13,000 Death Cafés in 80 countries.

This meeting was small and intimate, with only three people attending to discuss their experiences with death. Due to the personal nature of their stories, participants requested to not be named.