Monique L. Valentine, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, criminal trespass.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
They spent their Christmas Day in the Racine County Jail.
A high school boyfriend once showed Blythe Haney some sea glass at a spot where he often went fishing, "and I was like wow. Ever since then, I started collecting … even bringing my family to all start collecting together."
"I don't know of any other nail salons that offer that kind of relaxing, peaceful environment that we do for our pedicures." | From Dec. 19-26, The Journal Times' website is free to access as a gift to our readers, presented by Carpetland USA.
Four people, one from Racine and three from Kenosha, face charges after shots were allegedly fired during a dispute Sunday near Taylor Mart in Racine.
In what witnesses are calling a holiday miracle, a woman was able to walk away from a Wednesday crash between her vehicle and a semi-trailer that left her car completely destroyed.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly hit a child in the head with a DVD player and caused damage to a house.
The man at the center of the squabble between Racine County's sheriff and a local elected official, who paid $10,000 cash bail to gain the man's release from jail on behalf of a bail fund, appeared in court Tuesday. Sort of.
"It's a huge, huge comfort to know we're leaving it in good hands. It makes it much easier to go," said Sue Brucker, who has owned Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse with her husband, Scott, since 2009. The two are stepping down on Dec. 31.
The 10-month-old Boston terrier was in a Land Rover stolen from the parking lot at Jellystone Park Friday.
A criminal complaint issued Wednesday morning by the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office provides disturbing details about the death of a 60-year-old Twin Lakes man.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.