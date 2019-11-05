NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Monique L. Booker, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams) possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, manufacture/ manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram) possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, second degree recklessly endangering safety.

