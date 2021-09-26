Spirits of Norway hires new tasting room manager, event coordinator

TOWN OF NORWAY — Spirits of Norway Vineyard & Winery hired Kristen Stanley as the new tasting room manager and event coordinator.
Stanley recently retired as a public affairs superintendent/military photographer from the United States Air Force and is a graduate from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.
“Her military core values and food service skills sure pair well with her new position here at the winery,” a news release from Spirits of Norway stated.
Stanley has traveled around the globe and lived in England, New York, and 38 years in Hawaii. She moved with her family from Honolulu to Franklin in 2016 and purchased a 100-year-old farm property. She said even though she left “paradise,” she appreciates all that Wisconsin has to offer and loves being a part of the community.
During a Sunday drive by the vineyard with her husband, Stanley noticed the Spirits of Norway grapevines at 22200 W. Six Mile Road. She went to the vineyard’s website to inquire about tours and tastings. The Tour ‘N’ Taste Experience was opening soon — it officially opened in May — and Stanley and her husband booked a reservation with a few other couples. They had a great experience and scheduled a second visit with other friends later in the summer.
During Art in the Vineyard, a wine tasting and painting event on Sept. 4, vineyard owner Randy Larson mentioned he was hiring a tasting room manager and event coordinator. After reading the job description, Stanley said she thought: “What better opportunity to pull out of retirement and utilize my job skills while staying in the local area?”
“Kristen will surely make a great addition to the staff here and we welcome her as she joins us at the Spirits of Norway,” the release stated. “Her culinary background gives her the creative opportunity to pair up food with wine.”
Stanley is especially fond of Unforgettable, her new favorite Spirits of Norway red wine, and she said Tropical Lime takes her back to the beach.
Attendees of Wine About Wednesday, a free wine tasting event, can meet Stanley at the Irish Cottage II, S98W12532 Loomis Court, Muskego, on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The event also celebrates Stanley’s birthday.
