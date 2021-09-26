 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spirits of Norway hires new tasting room manager, event coordinator
0 Comments
topical top story
SPIRITS OF NORWAY

Spirits of Norway hires new tasting room manager, event coordinator

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF NORWAY — Spirits of Norway Vineyard & Winery hired Kristen Stanley as the new tasting room manager and event coordinator.

Kristen Stanley

Stanley

Stanley recently retired as a public affairs superintendent/military photographer from the United States Air Force and is a graduate from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.

“Her military core values and food service skills sure pair well with her new position here at the winery,” a news release from Spirits of Norway stated.

Stanley has traveled around the globe and lived in England, New York, and 38 years in Hawaii. She moved with her family from Honolulu to Franklin in 2016 and purchased a 100-year-old farm property. She said even though she left “paradise,” she appreciates all that Wisconsin has to offer and loves being a part of the community.

Getting the job

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During a Sunday drive by the vineyard with her husband, Stanley noticed the Spirits of Norway grapevines at 22200 W. Six Mile Road. She went to the vineyard’s website to inquire about tours and tastings. The Tour ‘N’ Taste Experience was opening soon — it officially opened in May — and Stanley and her husband booked a reservation with a few other couples. They had a great experience and scheduled a second visit with other friends later in the summer.

During Art in the Vineyard, a wine tasting and painting event on Sept. 4, vineyard owner Randy Larson mentioned he was hiring a tasting room manager and event coordinator. After reading the job description, Stanley said she thought: “What better opportunity to pull out of retirement and utilize my job skills while staying in the local area?”

Stanley’s new position was officially announced Sept. 16.

“Kristen will surely make a great addition to the staff here and we welcome her as she joins us at the Spirits of Norway,” the release stated. “Her culinary background gives her the creative opportunity to pair up food with wine.”

Stanley is especially fond of Unforgettable, her new favorite Spirits of Norway red wine, and she said Tropical Lime takes her back to the beach.

Attendees of Wine About Wednesday, a free wine tasting event, can meet Stanley at the Irish Cottage II, S98W12532 Loomis Court, Muskego, on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The event also celebrates Stanley’s birthday.

That bottle of wine you bought doesn’t have to go to waste. Here are the best ways to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew. Rather than trying to take the cork out, you should push the cork into the bottle with a blunt object like a wooden spoon. This is the safest way to open a wine bottle, however, it may leave debris floating in the wine which is not ideal. Another fairly safe option is to use a bike or ball pump. Simply stab the needle into the cork and slowly push air into it until the air forces the cork out of the bottle. You should never open a wine bottle with a knife, wire hanger, or lighter as these options are very dangerous. If you’re unsure on whether you’ll be able to find a corkscrew it’s best to go for the screw cap option.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News