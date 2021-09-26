Spirits of Norway hires new tasting room manager, event coordinator

TOWN OF NORWAY — Spirits of Norway Vineyard & Winery hired Kristen Stanley as the new tasting room manager and event coordinator.

Stanley recently retired as a public affairs superintendent/military photographer from the United States Air Force and is a graduate from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.

“Her military core values and food service skills sure pair well with her new position here at the winery,” a news release from Spirits of Norway stated.

Stanley has traveled around the globe and lived in England, New York, and 38 years in Hawaii. She moved with her family from Honolulu to Franklin in 2016 and purchased a 100-year-old farm property. She said even though she left “paradise,” she appreciates all that Wisconsin has to offer and loves being a part of the community.

Getting the job

