Former Milwaukee Bucks teammates Sidney Moncrief and Jack Sikma have been inducted into the 2019 class of the Basketball Hall of Fame
The class will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 6. Also selected this year were NBA players Vlade Divac, Carl Braun, Chuck Cooper, Bobby Jones and Paul Westphal, NBA coach Bill Fitch, NBA contributor Al Attles, WNBA player Teresa Weatherspoon, the 1957-59 teams from Tennessee A&I and the Wayland Baptist University program.
Moncrief and Sikma, who were elected by the North American committee, were teammates with the Milwaukee Bucks from 1986-89. The seven-time All-Star Sikma, who won an NBA title in his second season with the Seattle SuperSonics, set a record with the Bucks in 1988 as the only center in history to lead the league in free-throw percentage at 92.2. Sikma is now a consultant with the Toronto Raptors, who are in second place in the Eastern Conference behind the resurgent Bucks.
"My hope is we get in the conference finals and we're facing the Bucks, and then I'll kind of keep my thoughts to myself a little bit," Sikma said, smiling.
Moncrief was a five-time All-Star and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year in the mid-1980s for the Bucks, who lost in the Eastern Conference finals three times during his career. Moncrief also reached the Final Four in his final season at Arkansas, 1978-79, under coach Eddie Sutton, for whom he gave credit for instilling in him the fundamentals that carried him to professional success.
"You'd take a four-hour practice: three hours on defense. Seriously," Moncrief said. "And they wonder why I couldn't shoot when I got to the NBA! I didn't shoot. I just played defense."
Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki and Madison Keys will play for the title in Charleston after posting straight-set wins at Charleston, S.C.
The fifth-seeded Wozniacki advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 16 seed Petra Martic of Croatia. The eighth-seeded Keys outlasted Monica Puig of Puerto Rico 6-4, 6-0, winning eight of the final nine games following a 70-minute rain delay at the season's first clay-court tournament.
Wozniacki will be making her third appearance in the Volvo Car Open final. The Dane lost in 2009, but took home the title two years later.
Keys is into her second Volvo final, losing the 2015 championship against Angelique Kerber.
Neither Wozniacki nor Keys has won this season, continuing a curious trend on the WTA of a different winner each week. So far, there have been no multiple winners through 14 tournaments.
Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, has now beaten Martic all six times they have played.
Hockey
Annie Pankowski scored the winning goal on a second-period power play Saturday, leading the United States to a 3-2 victory over Canada at the women's world hockey championships at Espoo, Finland.
Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield also scored for the Americans while goalie made Alex Rigsby made 31 saves. Pankowksi put a slap shot over Maschmeyer's right shoulder at 14:03 of the second period for a power-play goal.
"We always want to come and kind of take the game to them and play our game," Pankowski said. "They also make it hard because they have so much skill and so much speed."
Canada had a power play with 2 ½ minutes to play, but it was negated by Natalie Spooner's hooking penalty with a minute remaining.
The U.S. has six points and is alone in first in Group A. Canada dropped into a tie with Finland and Russia, all with three points apiece. Switzerland is winless in two games.
Brianne Jenner had goal and an assist in her 100th career game for Canada. Sarah Nurse also scored and Brigette Lacquette assisted on two goals. Goalie Emerance Maschmeyer turned away 27 shots.
