MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission, along with Visit Racine County, announce the return of the Mount Pleasant Momentum Bike Race.

Tour of America’s Dairyland, the largest competitive road cycling series in the United States, will host a day of racing Wednesday, June 21, at Campus Park, 8501 Campus Drive. The Mount Pleasant race will be day seven of the 11-day event and will feature nine races, with the first beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the last at 7 p.m.

The biggest news is the new route. Held last year as a 5-mile loop around the Foxconn site, the course this year moves to the Mount Pleasant Village Campus. This loop is only about one-mile long and will create much faster racing. The start/finish line will be at the newly renovated Campus Park.

The race will cause these street/parking log closures:

90th Street between Washington Avenue and Campus Drive closed.

All of Campus Drive closed.

All of Fountain Hills Drive closed.

North Frontage Road between Fountain Hills Drive & 90th Street closed.

Mount Pleasant Village Hall will be open on June 21 but the parking lots will be closed.

Bike enthusiasts and fans will easily find the perfect spot to enjoy race-watching all day. There will be food trucks, entertainment and the thrill of bike races all day. There will also be a bike decorating station for families, and a and community race hour from 6:20 to 7 p.m. when the course is opened to local riders.

For more information, go to tourofamericasdairyland.com.