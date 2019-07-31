Milwaukee Brewers Hall of Fame members Paul Molitor and Robin Yount are scheduled to make an appearance at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4. at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover.
Tickets cost $25 for general admission, $100 for a meet-and-greet package and $200 for a VIP meet-and-greet package.
The VIP meet-and-greet package includes a meeting with both Molitor and Yount, a photo opportunity with both taken by a professional photographer, guaranteed reserved seating within the first 10 rows for the Q&A session, one autograph from both on a 11x14 photo of the players and a complimentary drink of your choice. The first 60 VIP purchases will receive a limited edition Hall of Fame ball signed by Molitor and Yount.
The meet-and-greet package includes a meeting with both Molitor and Yount, a photo opportunity with both taken by a professional photographer and guaranteed reserved seating within the first 10 rows.
General admission includes entrance to the Q&A session.
Attendees can win the signed jerseys off of Molitor and Yount’s backs at the Q&A session and there will be Molitor and Yount autographed bats and balls as well as various Brewers memorabilia available for raffle, silent auction and for sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.