Robin Yount

Yount

Milwaukee Brewers Hall of Fame members Paul Molitor and Robin Yount are scheduled to make an appearance at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4. at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover.

Tickets cost $25 for general admission, $100 for a meet-and-greet package and $200 for a VIP meet-and-greet package.

The VIP meet-and-greet package includes a meeting with both Molitor and Yount, a photo opportunity with both taken by a professional photographer, guaranteed reserved seating within the first 10 rows for the Q&A session, one autograph from both on a 11x14 photo of the players and a complimentary drink of your choice. The first 60 VIP purchases will receive a limited edition Hall of Fame ball signed by Molitor and Yount.

The meet-and-greet package includes a meeting with both Molitor and Yount, a photo opportunity with both taken by a professional photographer and guaranteed reserved seating within the first 10 rows.

General admission includes entrance to the Q&A session.

Attendees can win the signed jerseys off of Molitor and Yount’s backs at the Q&A session and there will be Molitor and Yount autographed bats and balls as well as various Brewers memorabilia available for raffle, silent auction and for sale.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments