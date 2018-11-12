Yadier Molina had three hits, including a three-run homer, and J.T. Realmuto also went deep to lead the MLB All-Stars over Japan 7-3 on Sunday at Toko for their first win of the six-game exhibition series after a pair of defeats.
Realmuto hit an opposite-field solo homer to right in the fourth at Tokyo Dome, and Mitch Haniger scored the go-ahead run from second in a four-run fifth when Japan starter Shinsaburo Tawata threw wildly for an error on Whit Merrifield’s bunt.
One out later, Molina chased Tawata with an opposite-field, three-run homer to right for a 5-1 lead. The nine-time Gold Glove catcher picked off Seiji Uebayashi in the fourth inning.
“I felt like Yadi’s pick at first was huge,” MLB manager Don Mattingly said. “We got in a little bit of a jam, pitch count is starting to climb, then Yadi’s pick.”
Rookie Juan Soto hit a fly ball in the fourth that was headed for the seats but hit the roof and was caught by right fielder Shogo Akiyama. Soto also hit the roof in Thursday’s warmup game against the Yomiuri Giants.
ASTROS: It’s a girl for supermodel Kate Upton and her husband Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.
Upton used her Instagram site to announce the birth of the couple’s first child — Genevieve Upton Verlander — and the date Nov. 7. The site features a black-and-white photo of an infant with her hand to her mouth.
Further details about the baby and where the child was born weren’t released.
Upton and Verlander wed last November in Italy, after the pitching ace helped the Astros win their first World Series. Upton in July announced the pregnancy, also on Instagram, in a post with the hashtag “pregnant in Miami.”
