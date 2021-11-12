Moises Morales, 3600 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Moises Morales, 3600 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MOUNT PLEASANT — To honor veterans and active military this Veterans Day, Texas Roadhouse will be distributing meal vouchers in the parking lo…
Veterans looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner or just dessert this Thursday are in luck.
The lead attorney defending Kyle Rittenhouse in court this month was told as a kid in Racine by a counselor that he “was the most likely student to end up in prison.” That attorney, Mark Richards, excels at keeping his clients out of prison.
A caregiver allegedly stole hundreds of dollars from a former patient.
A "warning shot" fired by Joshua Ziminski, of Caledonia, the defense is arguing, would have made Kyle Rittenhouse feel more like he was under attack — aiding the defense's claims that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, who is identified as an "associate" of the Ziminskis.
That amount of weed is likely worth more than $30,000. The two charged are a 19-year-old male and 36-year-old female. The teenager said they are able to sell a pound of marijuana every 2-3 weeks.
“We all knew, and he knew, you don’t shake a baby,” lead prosecutor Diane Donohoo said. “There is no excuse.” She noted that the home smelled of marijuana when the baby died.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly passed out drunk at a stop light and had cocaine on him.
Jeremy Marquez's baby son died. Now, he may go to prison, depending on who the jury believes. Was the son abused? Or was it meningitis or some other illness? A mistake by medical staff may also have doomed baby A.H.
But could other storms decimate Racine's lakefront again? Can the city defend itself against future storms, if they do become more powerful and more common as climate change scientists fear?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.