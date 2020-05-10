Moe continues family legacy in nursing

When it comes to being a nurse, Jennah Moe is part of a family legacy.
The 29-year-old Racine native and newlywed — she and Mike Moe were married in October — works on a medical-surgical unit at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.
Moe is following in the white-shoed footsteps of her mother and grandmother. Her mom, Michele Roy, has been a nurse for 15 years and is currently a surgical nurse, and grandmother, JoAnn Roy, was a nurse “her whole life,” Moe said, and retired in 2012. She died at age 74 in December of 2016.
Moe has been a nurse for four years, earning a degree in pre-health science at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 2015 and graduating the following year from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with her degree in nursing.
“My background in science, paired with my family history in the field of nursing, made pursuing a degree in nursing a natural fit,” said Moe, who has been working in the same unit at All Saints since she was an intern during her final semester of nursing school. She works the night shift (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) and occasionally helps out on day shift.
Moe was nominated by her husband and by her friend Morgan Kisla, who said Moe “is amazing.”
Q: What are your specific duties, and how have they changed over the years?
A: I take care of primarily patients who have undergone surgery and are recovering in the hospital. Throughout my nursing career, I have taken on more responsibilities. As a nurse lead, I am the charge nurse on the unit, take my own patient assignment, help with orientation of new nurses to our unit and help serve as a resource for questions related to the care of surgical patients.
Q: Did you have a mentor?
A: I am lucky enough to have multiple mentors. I work on a unit where the nurses really took care of me and helped me transition into being a nurse. The unit I work on (4BC) has the best teamwork. Working night shift means you do not have as many readily available resources as the day shift nurses, so working on night shift is really a team effort to problem-solve and provide the best care. Many of the nurses who were working when I started are still working with me now.
Q: Do you have a favorite quote that pertains to your job?
A: “Bound by paperwork, short on hands, sleep, and energy ... nurses are rarely short on caring.” — Sharon Hudacek.
Q: What is your favorite nursing memory?
A: I had the privilege of caring for a patient who was dying and on hospice; her family had left the hospital for the day and she was alone. I was able to hold her hand and pray with her as she passed away. I am thankful for the opportunity to provide her with that comfort in her last moments. It is moments like this that remind me why I became a nurse.
Q: What kind of dealings have you had in regard to the coronavirus?
A: We all have been personally impacted by the coronavirus and as a nurse that impact is also felt professionally. I have taken care of patients with coronavirus and the biggest challenge is the uncertainty of the virus’ spread. I appreciate the preparations Ascension All Saints is taking to help protect our patients and each other.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!