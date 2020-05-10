Moe continues family legacy in nursing

A: I take care of primarily patients who have undergone surgery and are recovering in the hospital. Throughout my nursing career, I have taken on more responsibilities. As a nurse lead, I am the charge nurse on the unit, take my own patient assignment, help with orientation of new nurses to our unit and help serve as a resource for questions related to the care of surgical patients.

Q: Did you have a mentor?

A: I am lucky enough to have multiple mentors. I work on a unit where the nurses really took care of me and helped me transition into being a nurse. The unit I work on (4BC) has the best teamwork. Working night shift means you do not have as many readily available resources as the day shift nurses, so working on night shift is really a team effort to problem-solve and provide the best care. Many of the nurses who were working when I started are still working with me now.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote that pertains to your job?

A: “Bound by paperwork, short on hands, sleep, and energy ... nurses are rarely short on caring.” — Sharon Hudacek.

Q: What is your favorite nursing memory?