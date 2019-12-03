MNF: Seahawks take over 1st place in NFC West, beat Vikings 37-30

Cook said he believes he should be able to play next week and took responsibility for the fumble.

"Everybody acts like this is the end of the world, we lost one game tonight," Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said. "We're 8-4 we have four games left, three division games. This isn't the end of the world, we still have a lot of good football left to play."

Wilson wasn't great, but he came up with key plays as Seattle won its fifth straight. He had a forgettable first-half moment trying to bat down a deflected pass only to watch Anthony Harris intercept the ball and return it for a touchdown. Wilson was 21 of 31 for 240 yards.

The key was the running of Penny and Chris Carson. Seattle rushed for 218 yards, the most allowed by Minnesota this season. Carson had 102, including a 1-yard TD. Penny added 74. The Vikings were giving up just 94 yards per game rushing.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins was 22 of 38 for 276 yards but couldn't connect with Irv Smith Jr. on fourth-and-3 at the Vikings 42 with 2:31 left. Jason Myers' 36-yard field goal with 21 seconds left provided the final margin for Seattle.

It was a wild second half featuring 40 combined points and four key turnovers — three by Minnesota.