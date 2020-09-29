MNF: Mahomes shows off his moves on prime time

The Titans (3-0) are scheduled to host the Steelers (3-0) on Sunday in a matchup of two of the league's seven remaining undefeated teams. With the Titans unable to practice until Saturday at the earliest, when that game might be played is unknown.

"All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration," the NFL said. "We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available."

Spokesman Burt Lauten said the Steelers have been in contact with the NFL about the Titans' positive tests.

"We have been informed to proceed with our game preparations for Sunday's game until we are informed otherwise," Lauten said in a statement.

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward wrote on Twitter that the guys playing the next week now wind up affected.

"This is wild but this is the world we live in now," Heyward wrote.

The Titans initially announced Tuesday morning that they would be working remotely "out of an abundance of caution" after several test results came back positive. They beat the Vikings in Minneapolis without outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, who did not travel with the Titans following a test result Saturday.