MNF: Kansas City gets defensive in Monday win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's hard enough to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs under the best of circumstances.

Try doing it with your star quarterback shelved by COVID-19, a 34-year-old journeyman taking his place, your top running back headed to injured reserve and a flight that didn't land in Kansas City until shortly before kickoff.

Yet the New England Patriots still managed to give the Chiefs fits for most of the way Monday night, hanging within a field goal of the Super Bowl champs until late in the third quarter. It wasn't until Tyrann Mathieu took an interception back for a touchdown in the fourth that Kansas City clinched its 26-10 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

"You've seen it this season. You've seen it last season. Even if you hold us down, we can go out there and make plays when they count," said Mahomes, who threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns. "When your number is called you have to make plays, and I thought enough guys made plays that we were able to get out of there with a win."

Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman had the TD grabs for the Chiefs, who have now won 13 straight games.