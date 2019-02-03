An MMA fighter suspected of killing two people, including an ex-girlfriend, was captured Sunday after escaping from a prisoner transport van in Texas, authorities said.
Cedric Marks was taken into custody after a nine-hour manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies, Conroe police Lt. Scott Spencer said in a tweet Sunday evening. Marks escaped from the private prison transport van during a stop at a McDonald’s in Conroe about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Houston, police Lt. Dorcy McGinnis said. McGinnis said murder warrants were issued Sunday for Marks in last month’s killings of an ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and a friend of hers, Michael Swearingin, who disappeared Jan. 4 and were found buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma, on Jan. 15. Marks was arrested in Michigan last month on a Bell County, Texas, charge alleging that on Aug. 21, he broke into Scott’s home in Temple, which is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Austin. Authorities say he escaped while being transferred to Bell County to face that charge.
Scott requested a protective order against Marks last July, accusing him of choking her unconscious twice, Temple television station KCEN reported.
Obituary
Bob Friend, who pitched more innings than anyone in Pittsburgh Pirates history, died Sunday. He was 88.
The Pirates said Friend died at his home in Pittsburgh.
Friend holds the Pirates record for innings (3,480⅓), starts (477) and strikeouts (1,682). The right-hander was an All-Star in three different seasons — in 1960, he made the NL roster for both All-Star games played that summer, and was the starter and winner in the first one. Friend made his big league debut with two shutout innings for the Pirates against Cincinnati as a 20-year-old on April 28, 1951. He became a fixture in Pittsburgh’s rotation through 1965 and then played one more season, splitting his last year with the New York Yankees and Mets.
Nicknamed “The Warrior” for his remarkable durability, Friend went 197-230 with a 3.58 ERA in 602 games. In 1955, Friend became the first pitcher to lead his league in ERA, winning the NL title with a 2.83 mark. He topped the majors in innings in 1956-57 and tied Warren Spahn for the big league lead with 22 wins in 1958, finishing third in the Cy Young Award voting.
In 1960, Friend was 18-12 with a 3.00 ERA in helping the Pirates reach the World Series. He was hit hard in two starts and a relief appearance, but Pittsburgh outlasted the Yankees in seven games to win the championship.
That season came during a string of 11 straight years he pitched more than 200 innings — topping 260 in six of them. After his playing career ended, he was among the founding officers of the Pirates Alumni Association and stayed active as a board member.
