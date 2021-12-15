 Skip to main content
SOCCER

MLS will jumpstart 2022 season ahead of World Cup in Qatar

NEW YORK — Major League Soccer’s regular season will start earlier than ever before in 2022 so play is wrapped up before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

Eighteen teams will begin play on Feb. 26. The final day of the regular season, known as Decision Day, is set for Oct. 9.

The MLS Cup championship is set for Nov. 5, ahead of the start of the World Cup on Nov. 21.

The 2021 season ended Saturday with New York City FC winning the title over the Portland Timbers. In a short offseason turnaround, NYCFC will open the upcoming season on Feb. 27 on the road against the LA Galaxy.

The 2022 season will include the debut of expansion club Charlotte FC. Nashville is set to open its new stadium and NYCFC is scheduled to play games at Red Bull Stadium and Citi Field in addition to Yankee Stadium.

The MLS All-Star game is scheduled for Aug. 10 at Minnesota United’s Allianz Field.

