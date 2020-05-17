MLB's 67-page health/safety manual shows why staging a 2020 season will be such a challenge

• Baseballs that are put in play and handled by multiple players (think of most groundouts) would be exchanged for a new ball.

• Teams would use smaller, private airports, if possible, and the same crew for every flight. On the road, the only acceptable mode of transportation to the ballpark would be team buses (no Ubers or taxis).

• As Commissioner Rob Manfred outlined Thursday night in a CNN town hall, players would receive twice daily temperature checks, multiple COVID-19 tests per week through a lab in Utah that administers MLB's performance-enhancing drug tests, and antibody testing roughly once a month. Teams also must identify staff members who are considered to be at higher risk for COVID-19 based on age or underlying medical conditions.

• Batboys/girls and ballboys/girls won't be allowed at games. Neither will mascots (sorry, Phillie Phanatic).

Oh, and there's much, much more.

At the very least, the measures would alter the daily regimens of players who, as much as athletes in any other sport, are slaves to routines. Set in their ways day after day, month after month, and year after year, players suddenly would have to adapt and change nearly all of their patterns.