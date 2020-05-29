MLB will record the biggest whiff of all if 2020 season doesn't happen

The problem is not just how many people are watching, but who is watching. According to MarketWatch, the average age of baseball viewers is 57, with only 7% of viewers under 18.

Baseball needs to attract younger fans, which means it needs to get smarter and savvier. In this pandemic, that means being first. Baseball needs to be the first sport to play again, the first sport to help heal this country, just like it's done after nearly every war or crisis in the last century. Baseball needs to seem important and relevant again, and that won't happen with its owners and players engaging in tired old maneuvers.

The owners refusing to dip into their deep pockets for a more equitable salary arrangement with players won't cut it.

Yet Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer's tweet won't cut it either: "After discussing the latest developments with the rest of the players there's no reason to engage with MLB in any further compensation reductions."

The owners trying to use the pandemic to change a salary structure that could lead to a player-dreaded salary cap won't cut it.

But New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman's tweet won't cut it either: "This season is not looking promising."