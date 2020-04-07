MLB, union discuss playing all games in Arizona

"But, obviously, we'd all love to find a way to play, provided we could do safely, and that would be the priority," he said.

The players' association would want to survey its members to determine whether they would support such a plan, one of the people said.

"You're going to be largely separated from your families and you're going to have to function in a very contained way. It's not a normal life, this idea," Boras said. "You're going to have an identified group of people. You're going to have a constantly tested group of people. And you're going to have a very limited access of those people to the outside world so that you can assure a very uncontaminated league, if you will, to produce a product that is inspirational to our country."

Chase Field, with artificial turf and a retractable roof, could be the site of daily tripleheaders, Boras said.

MLB and the union reached a deal March 26 to advance $170 million in salary to players for the first 60 days of the season. As part of the deal, players would get only prorated portions of their salaries if the regular season is cut from its usual 162 games and would receive no additional salary if the season is scrapped.