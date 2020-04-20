MLB teams face layoffs

“Pursuant to the terms of the UEC, the club’s exclusive right to your services will remain in effect during the period of the suspension such that you will not be permitted to perform services for any other club,” Manfred wrote. “I fully recognize the hardship that this health crisis creates for all members of the baseball community. Central baseball and the clubs are doing everything possible to try to minimize this impact for as many employees as possible.”

Basketball

When Kyrie Irving suffered his initial shoulder impingement injury in mid-November, Dr. John Kelly IV said surgery was a likely option.

“The longer he experiences pain not relieved by rest, the more likely surgery will be indicated,” Dr. Kelly, the director of Sports Shoulder at Penn Medicine, told the Daily News on Nov. 22.

Irving’s pain was never relieved by rest. Instead it got worse, to the point that the star guard was forced to sit for 26 consecutive games. He eventually received a cortisone shot to return on Jan. 12, but the effects of that shot wore off. Irving’s shoulder became an issue once again, and he ended his season over the All-Star break, validating Dr. Kelly’s prognosis of surgery on March 3.