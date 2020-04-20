MLB teams face layoffs

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has made a move that allows teams to lay off or cut the pay of major and minor league managers, coaches, trainers and full-time scouts starting May 1.
Manfred has suspended uniform employee contracts that cover about 9,000 people, including general managers on some teams. Manfred cited the inability to play games due to the national emergency caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.
“Our clubs rely heavily on revenue from tickets/concessions, broadcasting/media, licensing and sponsorships to pay salaries,” Manfred wrote in an email Monday, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. “In the absence of games, these revenue streams will be lost or substantially reduced, and clubs will not have sufficient funds to meet their financial obligations.”
“The impact of the suspension of the UEC on your personal employment situation will be determined by your club,” Manfred said.
Manfred’s intention to suspend the contracts was first reported by The Athletic.
Atlanta, Boston and San Francisco are among the teams that have committed to paying full-time employees through May, and Miami has vowed to pay full-time baseball operations staff through the month.
Major League Rule 3(i) requires that UECs must be signed by all managers, coaches, trainers and salaried scouts, and some teams include additional baseball operations staff.
“Pursuant to the terms of the UEC, the club’s exclusive right to your services will remain in effect during the period of the suspension such that you will not be permitted to perform services for any other club,” Manfred wrote. “I fully recognize the hardship that this health crisis creates for all members of the baseball community. Central baseball and the clubs are doing everything possible to try to minimize this impact for as many employees as possible.”
Basketball
When Kyrie Irving suffered his initial shoulder impingement injury in mid-November, Dr. John Kelly IV said surgery was a likely option.
“The longer he experiences pain not relieved by rest, the more likely surgery will be indicated,” Dr. Kelly, the director of Sports Shoulder at Penn Medicine, told the Daily News on Nov. 22.
Irving’s pain was never relieved by rest. Instead it got worse, to the point that the star guard was forced to sit for 26 consecutive games. He eventually received a cortisone shot to return on Jan. 12, but the effects of that shot wore off. Irving’s shoulder became an issue once again, and he ended his season over the All-Star break, validating Dr. Kelly’s prognosis of surgery on March 3.
The Nets provided no timetable for Irving’s recovery, and only the performing surgeon, Dr. Riley Williams of New York City’s Hospital for Special Surgery and his staff, would know precisely what procedure was performed on Irving’s shoulder.
Football
Former Baltimore Colt Mike Curtis passed away Monday morning at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida surrounded by loved ones, according to his caretakers and family members. He was 77 years old.
Known to fans as “Mad Dog,” Curtis was born James Michael Curtis in Washington, D.C. He played football for Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, before heading off to Duke University where he was an academic All-American.
Curtis played 11 seasons with the Baltimore Colts before joining the Seattle Seahawks expansion team and then for two more years with the Washington Redskins.
Curtis inspired fear and awe on the field because of his size, speed and his agility. He was known for always playing with intensity and played in two Super Bowls with the Colts. Curtis clinched the Colts Super Bowl V victory over the Dallas Cowboys with a late fourth quarter interception.
Golf
Tim Finchem, who expanded the PGA Tour’s footprint around the world and negotiated TV contracts that more than tripled prize money during his two decades as commissioner, has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Finchem was elected through the contributor category and will become the 10th administrator to be inducted, joining predecessor Deane Beman.
He was PGA Tour commissioner when the World Golf Hall of Fame opened in 1998 in St. Augustine, Florida.
“One of the great things about that is to get know the inductees who I didn’t know in other aspects of my job,” Finchem said Monday. “It’s a tremendous list of people. To be included in that group is very powerful. I want to thank those who thought I was deserving of it. In many ways, I didn’t feel I am deserving because I just had so much fun being in the job for so long.”
Finchem found it fitting that he joins the induction class of 2021 with Tiger Woods, whom he first saw at a college tournament his first year as commissioner in 1994. Later that year, Finchem noticed players finishing up their rounds at the World Series of Golf at Firestone and watching an 18-year-old Woods win the first of three straight U.S. Amateurs.
Woods was elected through the male player category a month ago. Marion Hollins, one of the leading women in golf a century ago, was elected as a contributor.
Track and field
An athletics agent who was filmed telling undercover reporters he could supply performance enhancing drugs has agreed to a two-year ban in a case that risked implicating Justin Gatlin in doping.
The Athletics Integrity Unit announced the sanction on Monday against Robert Wagner, while accepting he made “misleading and untruthful statements” to secure what he thought was a $250,000 contract for work.
In fallout of reports in 2017 by Britain’s Daily Telegraph, former Olympic and world champion sprinter Gatlin fired his then-coach, Dennis Mitchell, who was implicated in the allegations.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic says if an anti-coronavirus vaccination is compulsory for tennis players to return to the world tours then he won’t take it.
Ranked No. 1 in the world, Djokovic said in a live Facebook chat he wouldn’t “be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.”
“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet.”
Djokovic spoke on Sunday. He and his wife Jelena, who have two children, have spoken previously against vaccinations.
Prominent Serbian virologist Predrag Kon, a member of the state team fighting the spread of COVID-19, replied to Djokovic on Facebook that he should not make such anti-vaccination statements because of his huge public influence in his native Balkan country.
“As one of Djokovic’s most trusted fans, I would have liked to have had the opportunity to explain to him the importance of the immunology in public health,” Kon wrote on Monday. “Now it’s too late, you have assumed wrong beliefs.”
Djokovic won the Australian Open in January for his 17th grand slam singles title.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!