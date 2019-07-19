AL Sunday’s Games

Boston (Cashner 9-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-3), 12:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-3), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 5-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-5), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 12-5) at Houston (Armenteros 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-6), 3:10 p.m.

NL Sunday's Games

Colorado (Marquez 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-4), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-7), 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-6) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-9), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3) at Arizona (Young 3-0), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 1-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments