AL Saturday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 6-5), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 5:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 3-7) at Detroit (Norris 2-8), 5:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 7-7) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 5-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 9-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-5), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 5-5) at Houston (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5) at Seattle (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

NL Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 7-7), 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lockett 0-1) at San Francisco (Samardzija 7-7), 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-3), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9) at Cincinnati (Castillo 9-3), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 5-6) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-1), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Arizona (Greinke 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

