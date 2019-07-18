AL Friday's Games

Boston (Price 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 5-10) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6), 67:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 6-4) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 8-4) at Houston (Verlander 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 7-8), 9:10 p.m.

NL Friday's Games

San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6), 1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-6), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-1), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-9) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7) at San Francisco (Beede 3-3), 9:15 p.m.

