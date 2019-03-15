Spring training

Friday's results

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 2

Chicago Cubs 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay (ss) 7, Detroit 3

Miami 7, Atlanta 6

Minnesota 12, Baltimore 9

N.Y. Yankees 14, Boston 1

Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 3

L.A. Angels (ss) 5, San Francisco 5

Texas 5, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels (ss) 2, Arizona 1

Colorado 2, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay (ss) 6, Pittsburgh 6

Houston (ss) 5, St. Louis (ss) 0

Houston (ss) 11, St. Louis (ss) 2

L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., late

Saturday's games

Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.

Colorado vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (ss) vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. San Diego (ss) at , 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Yomiuri at Tokyo, JP, 10:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Francisco (ss) at , 10:05 p.m.

Brewers 6, Padres 2

San Diego;000;001;001;—;2;4;0

Milwaukee;300;300;00x;—;6;6;2

Strahm, Colletti (4), Lauer (5), and Stewart; Woodruff, Tomlin (6), and Grandal, Nottingham. W—Woodruff 1-0. L—Strahm 1-1. Sv—Tomlin.

Cubs 11, White Sox 9

Chicago (NL);120;102;230;—;11;18;0

Chicago (AL);004;100;301;—;9;14;1

Hamels, Zagurski (4), Tazawa (14), Maples (10), Rosario (11), Mekkes (12), Markey (13), and Caratini, Davis; Giolito, Fry (6), Covey (6), Jones (8), Burr (8), Colome (9), and McCann, Collins. W—Rosario 1-0. L—Jones 0-1. Sv—Burr. HRs—Almora Jr., Bernard, Zagunis, Adduci; Moncada.

