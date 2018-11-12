Rookie of the Year

National League

Player;1st;2nd;3rd;Tot

Ronald Acuna, Jr., Braves;27;3;-;144

Juan Soto, Nationals;2;26;1;89

Walker Buehler, Dodgers;1;1;20;28

Brian Anderson, Marlins;-;-;4;4

Jack Flaherty, Cardinals;-;-;2;2

Harrison Bader, Cardinals;-;-;1;1

Yoshihisa Hirano, Diamondbacks;-;-;1;1

Jeff McNeil, Mets;-;-;1;1

American League

Player;1st;2nd;3rd;Tot

Shohei Ohtani, Angels;25;4;-;137

Miguel Andujar, Yankees;5;20;4;89

Gleyber Torres, Yankees;3;16;25

Joey Wendle, Rays;-;3;8;17

Daniel Palka, White Sox;-;-;1;1

Ryan Yarbrough, Rays;-;-;1;1

