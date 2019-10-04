Postseason

x-if necessary

WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Houston vs. Tampa Bay

Friday, Oct. 4: Tampa Bay at Houston, late.

Saturday, Oct. 5: Tampa Bay (Snell 6-8) at Houston (Cole 20-5), 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 7: Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6) (MLB)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston at Tampa Bay (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Houston (FS1)

N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota

Friday, Oct. 4: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, late.

Saturday, Oct. 5: Minnesota (TBA) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-9), 5:07 p.m. (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-1) at Minnesota (TBA) (FS1 or MLB)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota ( (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1)

National League

L.A. Dodgers 1, Washington 0

Thursday, Oct. 3: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

Friday, Oct. 4: Washington at L.A. Dodgers, late.

Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 14-5) at Washington (TBA), 7:45 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 7: L.A. Dodgers at Washington (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

St. Louis 1, Atlanta 0

Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6

Friday, Oct. 4: St, Louis (Flaherty 11-8) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-6), 4:37 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-10), 4:10 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 7: Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)

