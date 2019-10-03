Postseason

x-if necessary

WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Houston vs. Tampa Bay

Friday, Oct. 4: Tampa Bay at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 2:05 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 5: Tampa Bay at Houston (Cole 20-5), 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 7: Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Tampa Bay (MLB)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston at Tampa Bay (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Houston (FS1)

N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota

Friday, Oct. 4: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m. (MLB)

Saturday, Oct. 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 5:07 p.m. (FS1)

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (FS1 or MLB)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota ( (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1)

National League

L.A. Dodgers vs. Washington

Thursday, Oct. 3: Washington (Corbin 14-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4), 8:37 p.m. (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 4: Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:45 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 7: L.A. Dodgers at Washington (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

Atlanta vs. St. Louis

Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-8), 5:02 p.m. (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 4: St, Louis at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 7: Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments