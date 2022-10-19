MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon.

Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series.

The last out, which Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres punctuated by cradling the ball to mimic the “rock the baby” motion Cleveland’s Josh Naylor used after homering a night earlier off Gerrit Cole, came shortly before 7:30 p.m. in New York.

That meant the Yankees had less than 24 hours before playing Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.

“The challenge is we’re facing a great team,” New York manager Aaron Boone said. “As far as the quick turnaround, we’ll be fine. That’s baseball. We do that all the time. We’ll walk in there with some confidence. We know they are great team and rested and ready.”

The matchup will feature the top two teams in the AL in the 106-win Astros and the 99-win Yankees — they seemed to be on a collision course for this ALCS rematch all season. Houston won the regular-season series 5-2.

Houston beat the Yankees in the 2019 ALCS when Jose Altuve hit a bottom-of-the-ninth home run off Aroldis Chapman in Game 6. The Astros topped the Yankees in the 2017 ALCS in seven games and went on to their only World Series — it was a title that has since been tainted after the Astros were found to have illicitly stolen signs that season.

Altuve, a three-time batting champion, went 0 for 16 in Houston’s three-game sweep of Seattle in the ALDS. The star second baseman hit .300 with 28 homers in the regular season.

“This guy’s been good for a long time,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “Sometimes it’s not always up. Sometimes, no matter how great you are, sometimes there are down times … but I’m expecting big things out of Altuve. Because he expects big things out of himself.”

PHILLIES 2, PADRES 0: Bryce Harper hit another postseason home run — no surprise there — and then Kyle Schwarber topped him by launching a shot that amazed even his teammates.

Harper hit his fourth homer this postseason and Schwarber hit a jaw-dropping, 488-foot drive that carried the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Diego Padres Tuesday night in San Diego to open the all-wild card NL Championship Series.

Zack Wheeler was awesome, too, combining with two relievers on a one-hitter for Philadelphia. The Phillies managed just three hits off Yu Darvish and the San Diego bullpen — the combined four hits matched the fewest ever in a postseason game.

The Phillies will try to take a 2-0 lead when they send Aaron Nola to mound to oppose Blake Snell on Wednesday. Nola is set to pitch against his brother, Padres catcher Austin Nola.

“I thought Darvish was really good and we couldn’t get much going, but Harper, three straight games with a home run, and Schwarber’s game was just completely flush,” Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said. “I mean, with the great pitching we had tonight, that’s all we needed.”