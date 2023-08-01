The Astros are bringing back Justin Verlander, acquiring the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets in a trade deadline blockbuster Tuesday, Houston owner Jim Crane told The Associated Press.

The Astros are sending top outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford to New York. Crane said the Mets are sending roughly $54 million to Houston to help pay off Verlander's contract. The 40-year-old signed an $86.7 million, two-year deal with the Mets in December that includes a vesting option for 2025 at $35 million.

The underperforming Mets are dismantling the most expensive roster in major league history. They dealt ace Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers on Sunday and followed up Tuesday by shedding Verlander.

• The Toronto Blue Jays acquired shortstop Paul DeJong and cash from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday while they continue to evaluate the status of injured shortstop Bo Bichette.

The Blue Jays sent 24-year-old pitching prospect Matt Svanson to St. Louis.

The trade comes one day after Bichette, a two-time All-Star, left a game against the Baltimore Orioles when he injured his right knee while running the bases.

Bichette currently is day to day, but the Blue Jays have not ruled out a stint on the injured list, Schneider said. Bichette leads the AL with a .321 average and 144 hits. His 42 multihit games also are an AL high.

DeJong was an All-Star in 2019 but hasn’t quite replicated that form since. He is hitting .233 with 13 home runs, 32 RBIs and a .710 OPS in 81 games this season. The 29-year-old played his entire seven-year career so far with the Cardinals.

• The defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers for minor league infielder Hao-Yu Lee on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen made the All-Star team this season for Detroit. He's 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA in his best year since converting from a reliever into a starter.

The Phillies have a double-digit deficit behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, but they are in a tight race for a wild card in the National League.

Philadelphia gave up its No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The franchise signed Lee out of Taiwan in 2021. The 20-year-old second baseman has hit .283 with a .372 on-base percentage and 14 stolen bases in 64 games for High-A Jersey Shore this season.

Lorenzen has thrown 105 2/3 innings this year, just shy of his career high of 113 1/3. He spent much of his career as a reliever for the Reds, but he's been exclusively a starter for the Tigers and Los Angeles Angels the past couple seasons.

• The Tampa Bay Rays acquired minor league right-handers Adrian Sampson and Manuel Rodriguez in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The move improves Tampa Bay's pitching depth as it tries to chase down AL East-leading Baltimore. Sampson is 11-19 with a 4.43 ERA in 72 major league appearances, including 44 starts. Rodriguez is 5-3 with a 4.88 ERA and five saves in 34 big league games.

The Rays acquired Sampson, Rodriguez and international signing bonus pool space from the Cubs for minor league right-hander Josh Roberson. The 27-year-old Roberson, a 12th-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft, went 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 31 appearances for Triple-A Durham this year.